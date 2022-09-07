Canadian teen Ashley Wadsworth's UK boyfriend admits he stabbed her to death

Jack Sepple, a 23-year-old man from Essex, confessed to killing his 19-year-old British Columbian girlfriend, Ashley Wadsworth, on Wednesday.

Wadsworth was murdered on February 1 this year in Chelmsford, UK. Police found her stabbed multiple times, laying in a pool of blood bed next to Sepple. They arrested him and charged him with murder.

Back in November last year, the Vernon resident posted about having moved to Chelmsford on Facebook. Other photos posted to Wadsworth’s social media show the couple out and about in the city.

Wadsworth was studying to become a lawyer and had been accepted at the Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, BC. This was her first trip to Britain.

The teen’s family told Daily Mail that she had been begging them for a ticket back home and talked about Sepple being “abusive, possessive, and controlling” just days before she breathed her last.

Wadsworth’s sister, Hailey, 21, said Sepple had her remove all photos of her that did not include him from her Facebook page and changed all her social media passwords.

Hailey also claims she saw the killer beating Wadsworth up on a FaceTime call.

The couple is suspected to have met online. Wadsworth’s cousin Kali also told Daily Mail that she thought it was “really stupid” that the teenager would fly all the way to England “for a guy.”

“Obviously, I never thought something like this would happen. I was just like, ‘Wow, this is stupid – he has face tattoos, what are you doing?'”

Kali also said Sepple was possessive over Wadsworth’s phone. “He was going through her social media and the reason he [beat her up while she was FaceTiming with Hailey] was because he had seen an old chat.”

“The evidence against Sepple is so overwhelming that he was left with very few options other than to admit his guilt,” said senior investigator Detective Superintendent Scott Egerton.

In a release issued on Wednesday, Essex Police said Sepple will be sentenced on October 10.

The Wadsworth family said in a statement that they remember Ashley as “fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends.”