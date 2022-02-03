Police make "quick arrest" after woman from BC is killed in the UK

A young woman from BC has been killed in the UK, and a 23-year-old British man has now been charged in connection with the death of Ashley Wadsworth from Vernon, BC.

The incident happened in Chelmsford, UK, on February 1, after officers and paramedics arrived in response to reports of a disturbance in the area. The city is about an hour and a half east of London.

Wadsworth was only 19.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Jack Sepple from Chelmsford has been charged and appeared in court today.

Facebook posts from Wadsworth’s account show her and Sepple together on her trip, adding legitimacy to media reports that he was a boyfriend she met online.

She also posted a Facebook update saying she had moved to Chelmsford on November 12.

Police arrested Sepple at the scene on suspicion of murder, and they are not looking for anyone else.

“We are carrying out additional, high-visibility patrols over the coming days as we continue our investigation into the death of a woman in Chelmsford,” said a statement from Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Scott Egerton with Essex Police.

“I know that incidents like this will shock and sadden the community, but our initial enquiries show this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the community.”

Residents in Chelmsford may see officers carrying out reassurance patrols. They’re available to hear any concerns, leads, or new information about the case.

Police anticipate they will be on the scene for the next few days as they gather evidence.

“We have a team of dedicated officers working around the clock to establish the circumstances which led to a woman losing her life,” said Egerton.

“This incident took place in a residential area so I know it’s likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.”