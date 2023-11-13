Meet the artist behind the Diwali-themed Vancouver Canucks logo

When he got the call to redesign this year’s Canucks’ skate logo for Diwali Night, South Asian Vancouver-based artist Jessie Sohpaul said he was filled with excitement.

The artist described this moment “like coming full circle” as he grew up watching the local hockey team.

Since the Canucks revealed their special theme night jersey, fans posting on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.

The jersey design features a South Asian redesign of the Canucks’ skate logo, an icon already very popular with fans in Vancouver. The limited-edition Diwali jersey also features a twist on the stick-in-rink logo on each shoulder.

Sohpaul explained that with his design he intended to focus on the triumph of light over darkness.

Additionally, be it if he is conscious of it or not, his influence is heavily influenced by his background as a first-generation born into a Punjabi immigrant family and raised in Canada, he added.

“It’s kind of like ingrained in me. So I feel like the influence is always there,” he said.

The jersey designed by Sohpaul is selling for $750 at VanBase.ca. This is more than three times the price of a regular jersey.

For those that still want some Diwali Canucks merchandise, there are cheaper options featuring the special logo, like T-shirts for $35 or hats for $40.

Sohpaul emphasizes that Diwali is not just a South Asian holiday but a day everyone can celebrate in their own way.

“It’s like the idea of truth triumphing over falsehood, light over dark, and overcoming adversity,” he said. “I think everyone can celebrate that and I think that’s the message that everyone should take away from Diwali.”

Diwali Night is on Wednesday, November 15.

With files from Noah Strang