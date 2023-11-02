SportsHockeyCanucks

Canucks fans love everything about new Diwali jersey but the price

Nov 2 2023, 11:48 pm
Today, the Vancouver Canucks revealed their first special theme night jersey of the year. It’s a very nice-looking blue jersey that will be used for Diwali Night on November 15.

The jersey design features a South Asian redesign of the Canucks’ skate logo, an icon that is already very popular with fans in Vancouver. The new Diwali jersey also features a twist on the stick-in-rink logo on each shoulder.

The reaction to the design of the jersey from fans posting on social media has been overwhelmingly positive.

There was only one thing that many fans took exception to and that was the price. The jersey is currently selling for $750 at VanBase.ca, which is more than three times the price of a regular jersey. The Canucks have explained in the past that the high price for their specialty jerseys is due to them being hand-sewn in Canada in limited batches.

For those that still want some Diwali Canucks merchandise, there are cheaper options featuring the special logo, like T-shirts for $35 or hats for $40.

While many fans have had a mostly positive reaction to the unveiling of the design, there is no guarantee that they will get to see the jersey on one of their favourite players. That’s because of the NHL’s new rule instituted prior to this season that bans the use of special jerseys in warmups.

Lots of people took to social media to share their thoughts on this new rule and the fact that the Canucks will not be wearing them during warmups.

