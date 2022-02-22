All grown up: Fans react to "Arthur" series finale reveal of the kids as adults

The long-running PBS Kids show Arthur said its final goodbye on Sunday after 25 seasons of educating generations of children.

The series finale, titled “All Grown Up,” shows a glimpse 20 years into the gang’s future, and fans are reacting hilariously to the characters’ occupations on social media.

The episode shows our favourite aardvark, Arthur Read, all grown up with long swooping hair and a goatee, sitting at a booth in the Sugar Bowl parlour. He’s waiting to show the graphic novel he’s finished writing to his friends at their old hangout.

20 Years Later. Still the same friends you love 💗

Learn what Arthur and his friends grow up to be in an all-new episode of Arthur! #NowStreaming on @pbskids and on the @pbskids video app. #Arthur25 #Arthur pic.twitter.com/5xWarw6eQT — Arthur Read #Arthur25 (@arthurpbs) February 22, 2022

Gradually, the episode reveals each character and what they’re up to as adults.

Arthur grows up to be a graphic novelist; his best friend, Buster Baxter, is now a school teacher; Francine Frensky runs a sneaker company; and Muffy Crosswire is running for mayor.

Fans had thoughts on Arthur’s new look.

“Why does Arthur look like a f*cking Twitch streamer,” one person tweeted.

WHY DOES ARTHUR LOOK LIKE A FUCKING TWITCH STREAMER 😭 pic.twitter.com/Bbt7eXENuS — Crimson Mayhem (@Crimson_Mayhem_) February 22, 2022

“Grown up Arthur looks like he every person at an overpriced coffee shop,” another tweeted.

Grown up Arthur looks like he every person at an overpriced coffee shop in Los Feliz pic.twitter.com/pdqSrB9FAh — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) February 22, 2022

But the character that got the biggest reaction was DW, who grew up to be a traffic cop. It seems that many fans aren’t surprised by this turn of events.

“The world renowned tattle tale grew up to be a cop lmao,” one person tweeted.

Arthur ended today after a 25 year run and DW, the world renowned tattle tale, grew up to be a cop lmao pic.twitter.com/QuRlmCs5nX — Saberspark (@Saberspark) February 21, 2022

Power-hungry egomaniac tattle-tale DW becoming a Cop at the end of Arthur is the least surprising thing I’ve ever seen tbh. pic.twitter.com/Rhs5JOrAiD — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) February 22, 2022

A clip from the episode shows DW scolding a motorcyclist for parking in a no-parking zone. The motorcyclist turns out to be Bud Compson, DW’s former rival at games and competitions.

My only comment about the Arthur finale bc I’m currently weeping is: OF COURSE DW IS THE FEDS! pic.twitter.com/bip0fO8Gv4 — NYT Least Relevant Notable of 2021 Jeremy O Harris (@jeremyoharris) February 22, 2022

Others are disappointed to find out DW is a cop given the calls to defund the police.

NOT DW from Arthur BEING A COP DURING #BlackHistoryMonth NADINE COME GET YOUR GIRL… pic.twitter.com/U2r8Oe6eNs — MONTERO🦋 (@apocalipstickzz) February 22, 2022

Context: the final episode of Arthur aired today. With a grownup Arthur being potrayed as a writer and his sister DW as a cop. pic.twitter.com/ejKmKojaVB — Chocolate Cortes 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@G94P67) February 22, 2022

ACAB includes DW from Arthur pic.twitter.com/N3jkRcOGLI — basic bishop (@BasicBishopNZ) February 22, 2022

Arthur reveals his graphic novel, which turns out to be a memoir the PBS show is based on. He begins reading to his friends, starting with “Chapter 1, How I got my very first pair of glasses,” a nod to the very first episode of Arthur: “Arthur’s Eyes; Francine’s Bad Hair Day.”

Despite the mixed reactions online, many are mourning the loss of their favourite kids show.

R.I.P arthur universe, i cried yesterday since all grown up. pic.twitter.com/M7qkOJAuPd — Matthew (@sonicmariodude2) February 22, 2022

The full episode is available on PBS Kids’ YouTube, if you want closure for your childhood show.