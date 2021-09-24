Vancouver tower illuminated by 3D projection light show (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A new 3D projection mapping light show is bringing new energy to the Central Business District of downtown Vancouver — but only for a few more days.

The “Erickson Revealed” visual experience runs nightly at the newly branded Arthur Erickson Tower, previously known as the MacMillan Bloedel, at 1075 West Georgia Street.

The free show honours the legacy of renowned international Vancouver-born architect Arthur Erickson, who designed over 700 buildings around the world, including this now namesake tower.

The display is 10-minutes long, playing on a loop from 8:30 pm to 10 pm nightly from Thursday, September 23 to Wednesday, September 29, 2021. The best spot to view the display is across the street — on the south side of West Georgia Street.

Seven storeys of the lower mid-section of the tower’s West Georgia facade are illuminated by projections that play around with the building’s grid geometry of cast-in-place concrete, tapered walls, and deeply recessed windows.

In addition to using light to highlight the tower’s architectural features, the show also projects photos of some of Erickson’s most celebrated buildings worldwide.

The show is created by Go2Productions, who have also transformed the exterior of the Vancouver Art Gallery in previous years, and the Fairmont Hotel Vancouver this past spring.

Erickson passed away in 2009 at the age of 84, leaving an architectural legacy in his hometown that includes Robson Square and Vancouver Law Courts, Vancouver Art Gallery’s use of the old courthouse building, Simon Fraser University’s campus at Burnaby Mountain, and UBC Museum of Anthropology.

Erickson also designed the nearby Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver. The building, completed in 2016, is the last design to carry the architect’s direct influence.

The 27-storey Arthur Erickson Tower — now considered a fine example of the brutalist architectural style — won numerous architectural awards shortly after its completion in 1969, and is listed as a heritage building by the City of Vancouver. The building contains 363,000 sq ft of office space.