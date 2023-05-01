Massive lines form for Artbox's grand opening in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Massive lines of customers formed along Robson Street on Saturday, all of whom were eagerly waiting to shop at the new ArtBox location.

The store, which is a cute shop to find stationery, character-themed merch, fashion, and homeware from Korea and Japan, opened its newest store at 1248 Robson Street.

“You can find all the beloved characters, such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, Gudatama, etc; we also carry popular items and brands like the newest and hottest K-Pop Albums, BT21, LINE FRIENDS, Rilakuma, and more,” a description of ArtBox reads.

This is the third storefront location in BC after Metrotown and the Aberdeen Centre.

Patient customers commented on Artbox’s latest Instagram posts that they waited over eight hours in some instances.

“THAT LINE WAS INSANE. I CAME AT 10 AND LEFT AT 9😭,” one person said.

However, most commenters seem to have had little issue with the wait.

“I waited 9 hours; I got my Jisoo album tho😍😍,” one person wrote.

“The staff was all so kind despite the situation😭 thank you so much for everything you all did!!” another person said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niki Chung (@niki_ikin)



Around 9 pm on Saturday, Daily Hive saw about 400 customers still lined up along Robson Street to get into Artbox.

According to the comments, prizes were also handed out, which really helped keep customers’ spirits high during their wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARTBOX (@artboxvan)



Artbox has since thanked its customers for waiting in the hot sun this weekend.

“Thank you for waiting so patiently for us, and we will work even harder next time so the wait times are shorter!!” the post went on to read.

Address: 1248 Robson Street, Vancouver

Hours: Monday to Sunday, 11 am to 9 pm

