Four fantastic artists to discover at Vancouver's Art Rapture next week

For Vancouver curator and art dealer Paul Becker, guiding people on their art-collecting journey takes a combination of passion and education.

“Art is culture, art is history, art is communication,” said Becker to Daily Hive. “My hope is that, through my personal experience and love for art, the people around me find joy in engaging with art, and more importantly, collecting art for their homes.

“A house is not a home until you have fine art on the walls.”

Becker is helping to connect art lovers with new works during Art Rapture’s The Throwback. The immersive art experience on Saturday, September 23 features creations by 16 acclaimed artists.

You might also like: Art Rapture artist ready to get absurd in Vancouver with "The Throwback" this month

Sip by the Surf: White Rock Craft Beer Festival is happening this month

Win a VIFF 2023 Prize Package worth over $1,000 (CONTEST)

The Throwback‘s roster of artists was inspired by art history to craft original and highly collectible artworks. The exhibition at The Ironworks venue will also showcase a special “masters collection” by legendary artists Pablo Picasso, David Hockney, and Rembrandt van Rijn.

“Patrons will enjoy a vibrant atmosphere,” shared Becker. “There will be live music, artist talks, curator tours, social spaces, and a cocktail and wine bar. It is an unforgettable setting for art enthusiasts, collectors, and the general public.”

Art Rapture will also feature a thrilling art party that begins at 6 pm and lasts late into the night. Get ready to dance to live music by DJ Pablo, Stephen Lecky, and The Phonograff.

“In addition to the exhibit of over 20 original works of art, our guests will be immersed in live music and scratch DJs who also pay homage to music of the past that pushed boundaries which resulted in an ever-changing landscape of audible euphoria,” Becker added.

Some of the artists participating in this year’s Art Rapture include:

Ola Volo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by art rapture 💣💥 (@artrapture)

Emily Carr graduate Ola Volo is a renowned Canadian mural artist and illustrator from Kazakhstan. She is known for a unique style inspired by folklore, multiculturalism, and identity, and her works have been commissioned by companies such as YWCA, Lululemon, and Starbucks.

William D. Higginson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by William D. Higginson (@william.d.higginson)

William D. Higginson’s artworks have been shaped by his experiences of illness, army life, international travel, and more. His belief is that art can change the world that viewers see the world, and this has motivated him to create pieces that are enjoyed around the world.

Karl Hipol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by art rapture 💣💥 (@artrapture)

Philippines-born Karl Mata Hipol is an Emily Carr alumna and the winner of the Art Rapture Prize for Visual Arts. His works have been showcased by the Burnaby Village Museum, Burrard Arts Foundation, Centre A, and the Seymour Art Gallery.

Andy Dixon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Dixon (@andy.dxn)

Vancouver-born and raised painter Andy Dixon discovered the joy of creating when he was young and has since been showcased all over the world in cities including Bangkok, Paris, London, New York, and Milan.

“Fans of Andy have been waiting for a homecoming and have yet to see a new painting exhibited in Vancouver during that five-year period,” said Becker. Art Rapture is proud to be the art house that is officially bringing Andy back to his home turf to exhibit a one-of-a-kind original painting for the local audience to enjoy.

“Furthermore, Art Rapture has teamed up with Andy to create a highly collectible series of fine art prints for the local audience. This series of lithographs is created using an old-school technique via the stone lithography printing process. This is the first time Andy has ever created prints leveraging this analog technique and we are elated to be able to showcase these works to collectors, available exclusively through Art Rapture at The Throwback.”

This year’s lineup also features Mad Dog Jones, Michelle Hoogveld, Jay Senetchko, Bracken Hanuse Corlett, Olga Rybalko, Jason Dussault, Rory Doyle, Sean Jantzi, Pablo Zamudio, Benjamin Lumb, Manon Biernacki, Adrian O’Brien, and Anyuta Gusakova.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Exhibition), 6 pm to late (Art Party)

Where: Ironworks building, located at 235 Alexander Street

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online