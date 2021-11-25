Local artists hosting fundraiser this weekend for Cambodian children's charity

An art show fundraiser and a short documentary screening in support of a Cambodian children’s charity are happening this weekend at Slice of Life Gallery in East Vancouver.

ART FOR KIDS on November 27 and 28 is an exhibit and fundraiser hosted by local artists Isaac Holland (originally from Victoria), KC Hall (Helistsuk/Vancouver), and Bryan Beyung (from Montreal/Cambodia). The art show will run from 5 to 11 pm on both days and will feature all three artists in attendance.

Other artists’ work being showcased include FONKI, Imagine, and Olivier Rielland.

All donations, plus 50% of art sales, will be donated to Shanty Town Spirit, a children’s charity in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Founded and run by Ermine Norodom, Princess of Cambodia, Shanty Town Spirit supports impoverished families in Cambodia to improve their quality of life through their programs, tools and services.

“Our hope is to inspire others as much as the Princess and the children of Cambodia have inspired us to help these families end the vicious cycle of poverty and abuse in their community,” said an ARTS FOR KIDS release. “So far with the sale of only three of Isaac’s paintings, we have been able to get long-needed surgery for a Cambodian boy who lost the use of his limbs due to polio. He is now learning how to walk for the first time in his life.”

ART FOR KIDS will also feature screenings of How a Graffitti/Tattoo Artist and a Princess are Helping Cambodian Kids, a seven-minute documentary film starring Holland and directed by local filmmaker Andrew Marchand-Boddy. Screenings of the short documentary will happen at 5 pm, 7 pm, and 9 pm.

“[Shanty Town Spirit] is very small and has no operating costs, so all the money goes straight to the children and their families,” added the ART FOR KIDS release. “Our goal is to inspire people to help these children through art. Not only will they know that they have helped a child in need, but they will have an original piece of art as a memento.”

Those unable to attend the live event are encouraged to purchase art or make a donation on Holland’s website.

When: November 26 and 27, 2021

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Slice of Life Gallery – 1636 Venables Street, Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase tickets online