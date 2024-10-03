NewsCrime

Man stabbed to death in Vancouver's Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Oct 3 2024, 6:59 pm
StillCallsMeSon/Shutterstock

The Vancouver Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing in Vancouver’s Joyce-Collingwood neighbourhood.

It happened just after midnight on the morning of October 3 in a residential building near Kingsway and Melbourne Street. The man died before he could be brought to hospital.

Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Brian Mathew Clayton. A 27-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and remains in custody. It’s believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact the VPD’s Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

