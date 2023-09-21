Arrest made during Vancouver protests over trans education in schools

Vancouver police confirm one person was arrested at the scene of duelling protests downtown Wednesday over education about transgender and gender-diverse individuals in BC schools.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department said that despite the arrest and heavy police presence, there were no larger public safety threats.

“While there were some minor confrontations between people with opposing views, there were no significant public safety issues,” he told Daily Hive. “One person was briefly arrested for breach of peace and removed from the area.”

The protests and counter-protests in Metro Vancouver are part of many across the country regarding LGBTQ2S+ rights and curricula around sexual orientation and gender inclusion (SOGI) in schools.

The initial protest, coined the 1 Million March 4 Children, was an action for the “elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

Counter-protesters who support trans rights and LGBTQ2S+ education in schools came out in force to oppose the 1 Million March 4 Children demonstrators.

The Surrey Teachers Association also alleged that the protests in that city turned violent.

“One of our counter-protestors was just assaulted with a rock. Show your support!” it posted on X.

Surrey RCMP has not returned Daily Hive’s request for comment about what happened and has not said whether anyone was arrested.

The Vancouver protests took place downtown, whereas, in Surrey, people gathered outside the Surrey Teachers Association Building at 9030 King George.

Daily Hive reached out to BC RCMP for information about arrests at other protests around the province, but the police simply said the demonstrations were ongoing and wouldn’t provide details.