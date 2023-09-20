Two protests in Vancouver Wednesday could lead to traffic woes

Potential traffic impacts could be felt Wednesday in Vancouver, caused by duelling protests in the city.

The “1 Million March for Children” is being held in several cities, including Vancouver, with an expected start of 1 pm on Robson Street in Downtown Vancouver by an anti-LGBTQ2SAI+ group. The event does not specify where the group will be walking, but some guess it will be to the art gallery a short distance away.

A counter-protest is being organized for the Vancouver Art Gallery and is slated to start at noon.

“Let’s show them that love is louder, that we won’t let hate win. Trans Rights are Human Rights!” the counter-protest reads in part. Participants are encouraged to wear pink, white, or blue to show support for the Trans community.

Many have taken to social media to condemn the messages from organizers, including BC Premier David Eby.

“We cannot and must not stand idly by in the face of any kind of bullying,” his message reads in part, telling the school districts he shares their concerns.

We cannot and must not stand idly by in the face of any kind of bullying. Here is my full letter to the @bctf (6/6) pic.twitter.com/Gh8K8NFDtT — David Eby (@Dave_Eby) September 19, 2023

The so-called organizer of the march, who is in Eastern Canada, put out a video warning that anyone who opposes their protest could expect retaliation, particularly at Pride events in the future, for the “oppression that you’re inflicting on heterosexual families and their children.”

As BC’s Human Rights Commissioner, I am disturbed by news of hate fueled marches planned for Sept. 20. Peaceful demonstration is an important tool to protect democracy and generate debate. But I want to be very clear: the human rights of LGBTQ2SAI+ people are not up for debate. — Kasari Govender (@KasariGovender) September 19, 2023

In addition to Vancouver, there are calls for all parents to remove their children from school on Wednesday ahead of the protests and more demonstrations planned in Victoria and Surrey.