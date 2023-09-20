A police presence is visible downtown as two protests are taking place in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon regarding LGBTQ2S+ rights.

The initial protest, coined the 1 Million March 4 Children, is an action for the “elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

Protests are planned across Canada, and LBGTQ and anti-hate advocates have organized counter-protests in response.

Many of which are underway in some parts of Canada.

Chants of “f*ck the VPD” broke out as dozens gathered in the area. The chants appearing to come from the two groups and could be heard around noon.

The counter-protest was slated for noon at the Vancouver Art Gallery, with the 1 Million March 4 Children beginning on Robson Street at 1 pm.

“Let’s show them that love is louder, that we won’t let hate win. Trans Rights are Human Rights!” the counter-protest reads in part. Participants are encouraged to wear pink, white, or blue to support the trans community.

Vancouver police said they would have “extra officers assigned to ensure people can peacefully assemble and to mitigate potential traffic disruptions.”

In response to the 1 Million March 4 Children, much reaction has been shared on social media on both sides of the issue.

You’re not marching for children. You’re marching for yourselves.

If it was about children you’d be listening, learning, educating yourselves and finding solutions to concerns both real and imagined.

But this isn’t about that. It never was.#1MillionMarch4Children — Luke Fevin (@According2Luke) September 20, 2023

This is a developing story, we will update it throughout the afternoon as news breaks.

With files from Claire Fenton