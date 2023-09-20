News

Sep 20 2023, 7:28 pm
Amir Ali/Daily Hive

A police presence is visible downtown as two protests are taking place in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon regarding LGBTQ2S+ rights.

The initial protest, coined the 1 Million March 4 Children, is an action for the “elimination of the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum, pronouns, gender ideology and mixed bathrooms in schools.”

Vancouver Art Gallery LGBTQ2+ support group

The counter protest began at noon, while the original protest was planned for an hour later. Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Pro Trans rights counter protesters Vancouver

Counter protesters carry signs as they speak out against anti-Trans movement. Amir Ali/Daily Hive

Protests are planned across Canada, and LBGTQ and anti-hate advocates have organized counter-protests in response.

Many of which are underway in some parts of Canada.

Chants of “f*ck the VPD” broke out as dozens gathered in the area. The chants appearing to come from the two groups and could be heard around noon.

The counter-protest was slated for noon at the Vancouver Art Gallery, with the 1 Million March 4 Children beginning on Robson Street at 1 pm.

Vancouver protest

Downtown Vancouver at noon. Amir Ali/Daily Hive

“Let’s show them that love is louder, that we won’t let hate win. Trans Rights are Human Rights!” the counter-protest reads in part. Participants are encouraged to wear pink, white, or blue to support the trans community.

Vancouver protest

Dozens of police are visible in Vancouver at Georgia and Hornby. Amir Ali/Daily Hive

In response to the 1 Million March 4 Children, much reaction has been shared on social media on both sides of the issue.

This is a developing story, we will update it throughout the afternoon as news breaks. 

With files from Claire Fenton

