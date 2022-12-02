Trans man alleges Canadian airport security told him to "declare" strap-on (VIDEO)

A trans man going through airport security in Vancouver says a screener told him to declare his strap-on while his bag was searched.

The experience was awkward and uncomfortable for Ayaan Dalal, who spoke out about the incident on TikTok.

“This lady manages to unpack my entire bag, unzip my toiletry kit, reach in, grab my strap, and in front of six people goes ‘what is this?'” he said.

Dalal was forced to explain that it was a sex toy, that he was trans, and that trans men sometimes use one during sex.

“She goes, ‘Okay, next time try to declare this,'” Dalal said, before diving into why that was unfair.

“Declare what? My dick? So the next time I fly, I have to be like, one incoming dick, please. I can’t grow my own, well, I can… but how do I go about having that conversation? Like what?”

As it turns out, there’s actually no policy that passengers must declare sex toys.

Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), in charge of airport security checkpoints, confirmed to Daily Hive that sex toys are allowed in both checked and carry-on baggage.

“Passengers are not required to disclose if they have sex toys in their bag and can request that their bags be searched in a private area,” spokesperson Suzanne Perseo said.

She encouraged Dalal to make an official complaint to CATSA through its website.

“CATSA thoroughly reviews all complaints. Where an issue is identified and substantiated, CATSA takes the necessary measures to address it.”

According to the US-based National Center for Transgender Equality, the invasive search procedures at airports are of particular concern to trans people because of their potential to “out individuals in unsafe ways, potentially leading to harassment and discrimination.”

You might also like: WestJet slammed for making transgender travellers identify as male or female (VIDEOS)

Employer threatens to fire YVR Airport security staff over sick day protest

What airport security lineups look like amid CATSA staff shortage (PHOTOS)

Several TikTok users commented on Dalal’s video, saying they’ve had similar problematic experiences at airports.

“Trans woman here — you can imagine my embarrassment when the same thing happened with my dilators,” Lauren Sundstrom commented.

“This literally happens to me every time,” another TikTok user named Ellyce wrote. “And they get so awkward when they open the bag.”

Dalal is based in Toronto and is the director of operations at the Queer South Asian Women’s Network on top of his university studies. He welcomes donations to help with medical expenses related to his transition via GoFundMe.

Daily Hive has reached out to Dalal for an interview but has not yet heard back.