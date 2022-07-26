Every back-to-school season in Vancouver, Artizia-lovers line up – sometimes for hours – to shop the legendary warehouse sale.

This year, instead of lining up, why not apply to work? Then, you not only skip the line, but you also get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the city’s biggest shopping events of the year.

Artizia told Daily Hive that it’s hiring to fill 400 more roles for the upcoming Warehouse Sale later this summer. And there are tons of jobs that are no experience necessary – perfect for building your resume.

As a warehouse sale team member, you also get flexible scheduling. But the biggest perk is that you get shopping access before or after shifts.

Aritiza hasn’t released the details of this year’s big sale, including the dates, but if you have availability later this summer, then you should apply.

The global fashion brand was founded in Vancouver in 1984 and has over 100 boutiques in North America.

Its brands have been spotted on celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Hailey Bieber. Many Vancouver fashion-lovers have at least one piece from Artizia. Some even have their whole wardrobe from the trend-setting design house.

So, if you want to help Vancouver Aritzia-lovers find the perfect ‘fit amongst racks and racks of Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, and more – submit your resume now.