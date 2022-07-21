Up to 600 positions available as BC's newest casino hosts virtual job fairs

If you’ve driven through the Massey Tunnel lately, chances are you’ve noticed the construction is well underway for Cascades Casino Delta, which is set to open this fall.

Ahead of the grand opening, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment will be holding a number of virtual job fairs on Indeed.

The project will bring up to 600 jobs and a $99.3 million investment to the economy in Delta.

“Our goal is to create memorable experiences for our guests. To do that we need to grow our team. We are looking for those that share our passion for people and commitment to exceptional customer service. I know we will find great local residents to join our team and deliver on this commitment,” said Rowland England, vice president of operations BC West, in a release.

Positions available at Cascades Casino Delta

• Casino – Dealers, Dealer Supervisors, Slot Attendants and Supervisors

• Guest Services – Guest Services Representatives and Supervisors

• Security – Security Officers and Supervisors

• Cage – Cashiers, Count Team members and Supervisors

• Culinary – Cook 1, Cook 2, Cook 3, Assistant Chef, Sous Chef, Chef

• Match Restaurant – Managers, Servers, Bartenders, Hosts, Dishwashers

• Buffet – Manager, Café Associate

You can apply here.

The 160,000-square-foot entertainment destination will feature a state-of-the-art gaming floor with exciting entertainment and multiple dining and culinary options to suit any taste; including signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

There is also going to be a meeting and event space.

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 27 gaming properties in BC and Ontario, along with two properties in Edmonton, Alberta.