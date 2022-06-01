Sun, sand & surf: Aritzia launches TNA Swim collection

Months after launching the inaugural Babaton Swim collection, Vancouver-based Aritzia has released a sportier follow-up from TNA as an online exclusive.

The iconic in-house label is best known for its sleek athleisure sets and cozy AF sweatsuits but released its first-ever swim collection on Wednesday, June 1.

“Where form meets function…cozy silhouettes routed in sport,” the brand described in its e-newsletter, adding that the line is made to “withstand chlorine and saltwater.” The swimwear was showcased on a group of surfer models hitting the beach.

The mix-and-match collection comes in three shades: the trending Nature Green (which some may also call “Bottega Green” online thanks to Italian label Bottega Veneta), the pastel Playful Purple and Classic Black.

There are also three top styles and three bottom cuts, respectively, as well as a one-piece.

Tops come in the sports-bra-inspired racer-back Dune Scoop Neck, the sleeker Santa Monica V-Neck or the crop-top style Venice High-Neck Top, each for $50.

Coverage varies for the trio of bottoms with the low rise Ojai style, the higher-cut Springs High Leg Bottom or the boxer-like Diego Boyshort, all also for $50.

Finally, the Paradise One Piece ($98) features a low-cut back for an early-’90s-inspired vibe. The item, which also doubles as a bodysuit, comes in just two of the colour offerings: Playful Purple and Black.

The swimwear is made out of high-stretch recycled nylon from Italy, per the website.

All items in the swim collection include TNA’s logo in the back centre, an homage to its early 2000s reign with the nostalgic supplex collection.

“More sun, more sand, more summer. Wave hello,” the website also teased.

TNA swim is available online via Aritzia.com.

This has been a busy week for the company: Aritzia dropped its first-ever shoe collaboration with legendary skatewear brand Vans on May 19, also under its TNA label.