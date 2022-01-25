Aritzia collabs with Debbie Tea for exclusive Lunar New Year collection

Aritzia has released an exclusive collection that’ll help you ring in Lunar New Year with style.

The Vancouver-based clothing company partnered with illustrator Debbie Tea to create “Year of the Tiger,” a line of comfy fleece sweaters, shorts and sweatpants showcasing Tea’s original artwork.

“My Chinese zodiac sign’s the Tiger. Ambitious, passionate, fiery and very protective of people and things I truly love,” a quote from Tea reads on the site.

The Jakarta-based artist represents these traits with her illustrations of tigers and a character doing the lion dance on the vibrant red loungewear sets.

Tea is also inspired by her own memories during Lunar New Year, specifically about food, which she shows through cute illustrations of dumplings, bok choy and noodles.

Aritzia includes Tea’s explanation of what each food represents during Lunar New Year:

“Noodles represent happiness and a long life. They say the longer your noodle is, the longer your life will be.”

“Dumplings represent wealth, since its shape is similar to ancient Chinese money. Some believe that eating dumplings would give heavenly blessings.”

“Bok choy represents wealth, good harvest and prosperity. In Cantonese ‘bok’ means hundred and ‘choy’ means wealth, when combined, the meaning becomes ‘100 years of wealth’.”

“Mandarin oranges represent wealth. The more oranges you eat during Lunar New Year, the wealthier you’ll be.”

“Year of the Tiger” is available now for purchase.

Here’s a look at more of the collection: