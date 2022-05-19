Aritzia's TNA drops limited-edition Vans shoe collaboration

Aritzia’s sportswear brand TNA is dropping its first-ever shoe launch with Vans.

The exclusive-to-Aritzia sneakers are available three of Vans’ signature styles, including the Classic Slip On, Sk8 High, and the Old Skool low tops (priced between $60 – 120).

Each shoes comes in a unique colourway, starting with the Classic Slip On in the cool gray with orange accents, dubbed the “TNA Ice Flow.”

The blush and dark pink accented Sk8 High is dubbed the “TNA Pink Multi.”

Finally, the Old Skool low top throws it back to the early ’90s with a bright purple accented with a pastel orange squiggle and bright pink hardware.

All three styles includes TNA’s signature logo on the back, above the iconic red Vans one.

“Iconic Vans styles meet three exclusive TNA colourways in this one-of-a-kind collaboration,” Arizia wrote on their website.

The Vancouver-based retailer has collaborated with several other brands in the past. Notably, they had their own collection of leather jackets with Montreal’s Mackage (a Meghan Markle favourite) for several years. Aritzia has also worked with Citizens of Humanity on an exclusive denim line.

More recently, the company worked with designer Debbie Tea on a Lunar New Year sweatsuit collection.

California based Vans was started in 1966 by Paul Van Doren.

The limited edition TNA x Vans collection drops on Thursday, May 19 in-stores and online.