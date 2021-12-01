Aritzia just made their biggest donation ever, this Giving Tuesday.

The Vancouver-based clothing company is donating 4,000 of their warm winter coats, valued at over $1 million, to individuals facing socioeconomic struggles this winter.

Customers can get involved, too: $10 from every purchase (up to $250,000) made on Giving Tuesday will be donated to their Aritzia Community partner organizations, one of which is Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

Gaga, née Stefanie Germanotta, co-founded the charity with her mom Cynthia to support the mental health needs of youth an eradicate stigmas.

“We’re grateful for partners like Aritzia and Born This Way Foundation community members across the world, for joining Born This Way Foundation in learning about and helping address the growing unmet needs we’re witnessing globally,” said Born This Way Foundation’s Director of Partnerships, Susan Horrell.

“Together, we aim to have a lasting impact on the lives of young people and continue to work with them to build a kinder, braver world,” she added.

Other organizations being supported include Vancouver’s Cause We Care Foundation, which supports single mothers and their children, as well as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada, Urban Native Youth Association, YWCA Canada and Stonewall Community Foundation.

Beyond Giving Tuesday, philanthropy has been core for Aritzia over the years, which launched the Aritzia Community program in 2015. The company has supported various organizations, including groups that equality for women in the workplace, and mental wellness.

So far, Aritzia has invested $38 million in product, financial donations and volunteer hours to support 440,000 women and girls.

Aritzia recently dropped their latest edition of the Super Puff 2.0, which is fully wind and waterproof. In 2019, they also launched their first-ever mens item with a Super Puff for guys.

The original and 2.0 versions have been a social media favourite in recent years, sported by celebs like Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. The puffy coat also a comes in variety of lengths from short to long, and in a different colours and finishes.

The brand recently opened up two Super World pop-up locations in the US: one in NYC’s trendy Soho neighbourhood, and a second in LA’s West Hollywood.

“The holidays are a time for giving and delivering joy and warmth to our communities, wherever we can” says Brian Hill, Founder and CEO of Aritzia, on Giving Tuesday.

“Building off the success of our 1,000 Super Puff donation in 2020, we’re proud to expand our reach and warm up even more people across Canada and the USA this year with 4000 wool coats, parkas and Super Puffs,” Hill also said.