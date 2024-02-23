NewsReal EstateFashion & BeautyShoppingUrbanizedCurated

Vancouver is getting another Aritzia location and replacing this beloved retail store

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
Feb 23 2024, 6:50 pm
Attention, Aritzia lovers! There’s a new location for the clothing store in Vancouver, according to one eagle-eyed local.

Signs are going up at the site of the old Urban Outfitters location on West 4th Avenue and Yew Street, and it’s pretty clear what is going to be moving into that space: Aritzia.

Aritzia signs

Stephanie Woo/Daily Hive

Urban Outfitters announced it would be closing in January after 12 years at that location. A sign posted to the door urged customers to visit them at their Granville location instead.

Kitsilano retail store

Stephanie Woo/Daily Hive

Aritzia already has 18 locations in BC, including its TNA stores offering the brand’s exclusive items. However, this will be the first Aritzia in the Kitsilano neighbourhood.

The site itself is definitely eye-catching and is one of the area’s oldest buildings. The neoclassical structure originally housed the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce when it was completed in 1912, according to the Vancouver Heritage Foundation.

Yew and West 4th Vancouver

Claire Fenton/Daily Hive

We don’t know when it will open yet, but we’ve reached out to the company for more details.

Are you looking forward to shopping at the new location or were you hoping for another store to go in this space instead? Let us know in the comments below.

