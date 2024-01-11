NewsVentureShoppingUrbanizedCurated

Closing soon: Urban Outfitters in Kitsilano says goodbye

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
Jan 11 2024, 10:17 pm
Closing soon: Urban Outfitters in Kitsilano says goodbye
Daily Hive

Urban Outfitters is closing its location in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood this month after nearly 12 years in business.

The retailer posted a notice to the window of its store at 2199 West 4th Avenue saying its last day open to the public will be Tuesday, January 23. The store advises customers its next closest location is at 880 Granville Street.

urban outfitters 4th and yew

Daily Hive

urban outfitters

Elin Roz/Facebook

Daily Hive has reached out to Urban Outfitters for comment.

The closure has left neighbours wondering what business will occupy the brick and stone building at 4th Avenue and Yew Street next.

The neoclassical structure originally housed the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce when it was completed in 1912, according to the Vancouver Heritage Foundation.

building urban outfitters

City of Vancouver Archives

This isn’t the only change coming to the West 4th Avenue shopping district this month. Adidas has been forced to change the Terrex signage outside its Kitsilano location after Vancouver-based retailer Arc’teryx took it to court for copyright infringement. The two outerwear brands are set to battle it out in trial later this year.

What would you like to see in the Urban Outfitters building? Let us know in the comments.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
