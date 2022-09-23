Aritzia is hiring seasonal jobs paying $25/hour with no experience required

Whether you’re looking for a seasonal gig or an opening to a new career, Aritzia is hiring right now, offering decent wages for not much experience.

According to a recent job listing, the clothing brand is hiring full-time and part-time Seasonal Distribution Centre Associates in New Westminster.

In this role, you’re responsible for receiving, sorting, and stacking what comes in. Plus, you’ll pick, pack, and ship to retail stores and customers.

The pay is an industry-leading $25 per hour. You’ll get even more if you work afternoon or night shifts. Plus, you get a 40% employee discount. Check out the job listing online to learn more.

Aritzia was founded in Vancouver in 1984, but today, it’s a global fashion powerhouse with more than 100 boutiques in North America.

Celebs the likes of Hailey Bieber and JLo are often spotted wearing its iconic puffer coats.

Now, the company is growing exponentially. “Over the last 12 months, we’ve had 54% growth of our people, totalling more than 7,000 employees companywide, and we just welcomed 50 interns to the Vancouver Support Office in May – and that’s just the beginning,” the company told Daily Hive.

Aritzia job perks

Once you see the perks that Aritzia offers, you’ll want to submit your resume ASAP. Perks include:

Product Discount – online and in-store starting at 40% off

Competitive Pay Packages: performance-based pay increases and career progression

Aspirational workspace where every detail is considered to connect to the energy of the culture

Premium subscription to wellness app – Headspace

Employee Assistance Program: 24/7 support, resources, and information available to you and your family

Transit subsidy

And more

Check out the Aritzia careers site for details.

