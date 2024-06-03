NewsVentureFashion & BeautyShoppingJobsCurated

Aritzia hiring 1,200+ positions for upcoming Vancouver Warehouse Sale

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
Jun 3 2024, 11:57 pm
Warren Eisenberg/Shutterstock

If you are one of the many Vancouverites who love the Aritzia Warehouse Sale, you might just be able to stock up on the brand AND make a decent buck.

The Canadian fashion brand is hosting another huge warehouse sale, but it’s looking to hire more than 1,200 seasonal associates first.

aritzia warehouse sale inside

Aritzia Warehouse Sale in 2023. (Daily Hive)

Interested applicants can click here to learn more and apply or attend the hiring event at the Vancouver Convention Centre from Monday, June 24, to Thursday, June 27.

The only requirements are “a CV and a love of beautiful clothes,” the brand told Daily Hive. “All are welcome, and previous retail experience isn’t necessary.”

Sales associates will be paid an hourly wage between $17.40 and $18.50, depending on experience.

aritzia warehouse sale line

Aritzia warehouse sale line in 2022. (Daily Hive Vancouver)

While Aritzia has not yet disclosed when the warehouse sale will kick off, we are surely looking forward to the annual mega-sale tradition, which usually offers promising deals.

Aritzia Seasonal Hiring Event

Date: Monday, June 24 to Thursday, June 27

Hours: 11 am to 6 pm

Location: Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Meeting Rooms 116 and 117

