8 places to grab quick to-go eats while in line for the Aritzia Warehouse Sale

The Aritzia Warehouse Sale opened to the public Tuesday morning, and shoppers lined up early along the Coal Harbour Seawall to get their hands on discounted items from the Vancouver retailer. But to make sure you have the most energy to shop till you drop, you need to make sure you’re well-fed.

That’s why we compiled a list of the closest spots for a quick grab-and-go meal to pick up on your way to the line. From tasty tacos to nutritious salad bars, here are eight quick-to-go eats to enjoy while in line for the Aritzia Warehouse Sale.

And don’t worry; we included walking times from the Vancouver Convention Center, too.

Those looking for the shortest walk should check out The Golden Horn for some tasty Turkish pastries. You can expect tasty items like baklavas and boreks, all made in-house, and coffee, which may be much needed depending on how early you line up.

Address: 1055 Canada Place #40, Vancouver

It may not be the most unique Vancouver food offering, but it is definitely one of the closest to the Vancouver Convention Centre. Open from 10 am to 10 pm, those showing up a little later to the line will enjoy a quick bite from this spot.

Address: 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Open bright and early at 7 am (or 8 am on weekends), Tractor Foods serves filling and nutritious bowls filled with all sorts of yummy goodness. If a bowl isn’t your style, you can grab one of its tasty sandwiches.

Address: 335 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Waterfront Centre (5-minute walk)

With stops like Fatburger, Tim Hortons, Famous Wok, and Thai Express, there are plenty of grab-and-go options to check out here.

Address: 200 Burrard Street #23, Vancouver

Sandwiches are the ultimate grab-and-go treat, and Meat & Bread makes some pretty good ones. It specializes in fresh roast meat sandwiches made fresh daily. Those looking for a recommendation should try the Porchetta or Romesco Chicken. This spot doesn’t open until 11 am, so people lining up early in the morning might want to check out a different spot on this list.

Address: 1033 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Heritage Asian Eatery calls itself a “modern, understated counter serve” restaurant serving “inventive takes on Asian comfort foods.” You can’t go wrong with grabbing bao to go. This spot also doesn’t open until 11 am. Sorry, breakfast fans.

Address: 1108 W Pender Street

Don’t sleep on Tacofino’s breakfast burritos (seriously, don’t sleep in; you don’t want to miss the Aritzia Warehouse Sale). But don’t worry; lunch offerings are just as good. You’re guaranteed a great grab-and-go meal, whether you grab a burrito, taco, or anything in between.

Address: 1050 W Pender Street #122

Those looking for something on the healthier side should check out Green Leaf Salad Bar. We’re particularly fond of the large salad bar for a quick, nutritious meal.

Address: 560 Bute Street, Vancouver

