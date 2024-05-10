"Jail for the exchange rate": Canadian TikToker shares real cost of buying eats at Disney parks

After spending money on a flight, tickets to the park, and those famous mouse ear hats, you might think the bulk of your expenses for your trip to Disney have been covered. Well, you might be wrong.

One Canadian TikToker, bdetteindisney, posted about her recent food expenses during some of her trips to Disney theme parks, and many were shocked by the price once converted to Canadian dollars.

Some of the food she included in the video was a Ronto Wrap. For US$13.29, you get roasted pork, pork sausage, peppercorn sauce, and tangy slaw wrapped in pita bread. After taxes, fees, and conversion into CAD, the single wrap came to $20.07.

“$20 for a ronto wrap?? Thats the one that takes me out every time for some reason,” said the creator.

Another shocking menu item was the Pongu Lumpia, a pineapple-cream cheese spring roll. It cost US$7.58 for two spring rolls, which ended up being C$11.41.

A Star Wars classic beverage, blue milk, cost US$8.99, which was C$13.57, including all fees and conversions.

Many people commented on the TikTok, equally shocked at the prices.

“Oh this is brutal,” said one user.

“Dude noooooo don’t let me know the conversions,” said another.

“Paying $20 for sausage and pita bread is criminal,” added a third.

However, many people also commented that they would happily pay the prices listed.

“Whatever I spend in Disney is between me and god,” said one commenter.

“This is why you get cash and forget about it bc then it’s freeeee (girl math),” said another person.

Other Canadians didn’t seem as surprised at the prices. Plenty of people from Toronto commented that the prices seemed pretty on par with what they’d expect to spend on similar food in their city.

“I live in Toronto these are legit what I pay for food here. Hell a McDonald’s meal cost $15.”

“I live in Toronto and most of those prices aren’t shocking to me.”

“That’s about the same price for food and drink as you’d pay at the Toronto Zoo for a premade salad or burrito bowl. Prices are insane.”

But there were some helpful comments on the video and teaching people how to lower their Disney bill. Some people recommended buying gift cards ahead of time. Others suggested taking out cash and getting a US credit card.

Would you pay this much for food on your next Disney vacation? Let us know in the comments.