Arbutus Club hiring for jobs with great pay and perks like free parking

The Arbutus Club in Vancouver is hiring for several jobs, and the pay and perks are great.

As of Friday morning, nearly 10 roles were still listed as open positions on the Arbutus Club careers page.

The highest-paying gig pays up to $100,000 per year.

All of the available Arbutus Club jobs include certain perks, such as free parking, store discounts, gym memberships, and more.

Applicants also get access to staff events at what the Arbutus Club calls Canada’s “leading private family club.”

For anyone looking for part-time work, the “modern recreation complex” is hiring a part-time lifeguard and swim instructor, with pay up to $24.04 per hour. Requirements include lifeguard certification and CPR certification.

Arbutus Club is also hiring a full-time janitor, which pays up to $22.19 an hour.

If you have a culinary background, the club is also looking for a first and second cook for part-time and full-time work. This position pays up to $26.06 an hour.

One of the highest-paying roles is the aquafit instructor position, which pays up to $45 an hour. Applicants require BCRPA or CALA Aqua Fitness certification.

The highest-paying gig that the Arbutus Club is currently hiring for is its hockey director role. The hockey director works as a recreation services leadership team member and would be required to lead a team of certified hockey coaches.