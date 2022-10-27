Are you still watching? Streaming subscription cancellations on the rise in Canada

It turns out that the endless scroll does have an end.

Despite the convenience of watching binge-worthy shows and Hollywood blockbusters, many Canadians have decided to ditch their streaming services. And according to a newly published study from the Angus Reid Institute, one-in-three Canadians has cancelled at least one of those subscriptions in the past six months.

If streaming is the future, why is this happening?

Angus Reid cites subscription cost increases, streaming platforms threatening to crack down on password sharing, and the introduction of advertisements as reasons for the mass exodus. Most of the survey’s respondents, though, say the ongoing cost of living crisis is to blame.

Among those who claim to have cancelled at least one streaming service in the past six months, 18- to 34-year-olds were found to be the demographic who were most likely to have ended their subscriptions. Meanwhile, 55- to 64-year-olds were least likely to make any cancellations in recent months.

Interestingly, salary brackets didn’t seem to affect the disparity between cancelling subscriptions as indicated by the following graph. Nonetheless, those with salaries exceeding $200,000 were still least likely to ditch their streaming services.

Those making less than $25,000 were most likely to cancel more than one subscription.

According to the report, the most common reason for cancelling was saving money, with 53% of the total respondents. “I wasn’t watching it” was the second most popular response, with 39%.

The extensive online survey was conducted between October 11 and 13. Poll results are based on a representative randomized sample of 1,618 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

Click here to read the entire report.