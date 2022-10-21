Apple unveils colourful, redesigned iPad and iPad Pro (PHOTOS)

Rumours have been floating around about an announcement from Apple and this week, the tech giant unveiled two brand new iPads.

The 10th generation iPad

According to Apple, the 10th generation iPad is “colourfully reimagined to be more capable, more intuitive and even more fun.”

It features a new all‑screen design, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in four colours — blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

As for specs, the new 10th generation device has an A14 Bionic chip which delivers power and performance for any activity. It also features an all-day battery life and supports WiFi 6 and 5G on cellular models.

One change on the new device is the Touch ID moves to the top button of the iPad, making it seamless to unlock, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

The iPad Pro

On the higher end, Apple has upped the ante when it comes to the new iPad Pro, calling it the “ultimate iPad experience.”

It also contains an M2 chip which helps deliver astonishing performance.

Apple says the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eight‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.”

With a 40 percent faster Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning tasks and 50% more memory bandwidth, M2 brings astonishing performance and new capabilities to the iPad Pro.

As with the 10th generation iPad, the new pro version also has all-day battery life.

The “extreme dynamic range” on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display that delivers true-to-life detail with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, great for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos or enjoying your favourite movies and TV shows.

New features

Apple is touting a number of new features on the devices with iPad OS 16 — including the ability to edit messages AFTER they are sent.

Users will now be able to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later.