Apple unveils colourful, redesigned iPad and iPad Pro (PHOTOS)

Rumours have been floating around about an announcement from Apple and this week, the tech giant unveiled two brand new iPads.
The 10th generation iPad
According to Apple, the 10th generation iPad is “colourfully reimagined to be more capable, more intuitive and even more fun.”
It features a new all‑screen design, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and comes in four colours — blue, pink, yellow, and silver.
As for specs, the new 10th generation device has an A14 Bionic chip which delivers power and performance for any activity. It also features an all-day battery life and supports WiFi 6 and 5G on cellular models.
One change on the new device is the Touch ID moves to the top button of the iPad, making it seamless to unlock, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.
The iPad Pro
On the higher end, Apple has upped the ante when it comes to the new iPad Pro, calling it the “ultimate iPad experience.”
It also contains an M2 chip which helps deliver astonishing performance.
Apple says the M2 chip is the next generation of Apple silicon, with an eight‑core CPU that delivers up to 15 percent faster performance and a 10‑core GPU that provides up to 35 percent faster graphics performance.”
With a 40 percent faster Neural Engine to accelerate machine learning tasks and 50% more memory bandwidth, M2 brings astonishing performance and new capabilities to the iPad Pro.
As with the 10th generation iPad, the new pro version also has all-day battery life.
The “extreme dynamic range” on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro has a Liquid Retina XDR display that delivers true-to-life detail with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, great for viewing and editing HDR photos and videos or enjoying your favourite movies and TV shows.
New features
Apple is touting a number of new features on the devices with iPad OS 16 — including the ability to edit messages AFTER they are sent.
Users will now be able to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can come back to them later.
- In addition to being able to edit, unsend, and recover recently deleted messages, there are also new collaboration features in Messages that make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless.
- Freeform, a powerful new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, gives users the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place.
- iCloud Shared Photo Library allows users to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members.
- Safari adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys.
- In Mail, users can now schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel the delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient’s inbox.
- The Weather app comes to iPad, designed to take full advantage of the stunning display with beautiful animations, and with just a tap, users can see the most important weather information.
- Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognize text in images across the system, and the feature now comes to video, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. Visual Look Up now allows users to lift the subject from an image or isolate a subject by removing the background with just a tap.
New accessories
If you’ve ever been annoyed with Bluetooth or wireless keyboards — Apple has heard you. It’s introduced the Magic Keyboard. It’s designed for the new iPad and Apple says it “delivers an incredible typing experience with full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and responsive feel.”
The new keyboard connects magnetically.
You can order the new iPad online and in the Apple Store app. In-store availability starts Wednesday, October 26.