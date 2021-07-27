AP Dhillon chosen to represent Canada and India on Olympics music list

Amritpal Singh Dhillon, better known by the stage name AP Dhillon, has to be feeling pretty good after making a highly coveted list of global musicians chosen to represent the Olympics.

The CBC Sounds of the Olympics features a list of artists from around the world to highlight certain countries and some of their homegrown musical talent.

Dhillon broke onto the music scene in 2019 and has since gained quite a following.

Dhillon is a singer, lyricist, composer, and producer. He was born in India and raised in Ontario.

While his career is relatively young, he’s already made a splash on the charts, with new singles regularly hitting the top five in the UK Asian and Punjabi music categories, even hitting number one a couple of times.

He made the Apple Music charts in Canada with his song “Brown Munde.”

Some of his other hits include “Fake,” “Toxic,” “Majhail,” which featured Indian singer and rapper Gurinder Gill, and the song that was chosen for the list, “Ma Belle.”