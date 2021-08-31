BC health officials announce over 650 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 655 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 166,068.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,045 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 187 individuals are currently hospitalized, 103 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 186 new cases, 1,418 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 99 new cases, 1,026 total active cases
- Interior Health: 242 new cases, 2,495 total active cases
- Northern Health: 60 new cases, 479 total active cases
- Island Health: 68 new cases, 620 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases
There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,816 deaths in British Columbia.
Between August 16 and 29, people not vaccinated accounted for 80.2% of cases and 88.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (August 23 to 29) – Total 4,698
- Not vaccinated: 3,285 (69.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 485 (10.3%)
- Fully vaccinated: 928 (19.8%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 16 to 29) – Total 186
- Not vaccinated: 150 (80.6%)
- Partially vaccinated: 15 (8.1%)
- Fully vaccinated: 21 (11.3%)
Past week cases per 100,000 population (August 23 to 29)
- Not vaccinated: 212.1
- Partially vaccinated: 124.9
- Fully vaccinated: 28.7
To date, 84.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 76.5% have received their second dose.
157,941 people who tested positive have now recovered.