BC health officials announce over 650 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 655 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 166,068.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,045 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 187 individuals are currently hospitalized, 103 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 186 new cases, 1,418 total active cases

Vancouver Coastal Health: 99 new cases, 1,026 total active cases

Interior Health: 242 new cases, 2,495 total active cases

Northern Health: 60 new cases, 479 total active cases

Island Health: 68 new cases, 620 total active cases

Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,816 deaths in British Columbia.

Between August 16 and 29, people not vaccinated accounted for 80.2% of cases and 88.7% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (August 23 to 29) – Total 4,698

Not vaccinated: 3,285 (69.9%)

3,285 (69.9%) Partially vaccinated: 485 (10.3%)

485 (10.3%) Fully vaccinated: 928 (19.8%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 16 to 29) – Total 186

Not vaccinated: 150 (80.6%)

150 (80.6%) Partially vaccinated: 15 (8.1%)

15 (8.1%) Fully vaccinated: 21 (11.3%)

Past week cases per 100,000 population (August 23 to 29)

Not vaccinated: 212.1

212.1 Partially vaccinated: 124.9

124.9 Fully vaccinated: 28.7

To date, 84.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 76.5% have received their second dose.

157,941 people who tested positive have now recovered.