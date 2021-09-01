Health Canada warns against using horse dewormer ivermectin to treat COVID-19

Ivermectin is flying off the shelves as an alternative medication for COVID-19, and Health Canada is warning those who are using it to stop.

Ivermectin is a veterinary drug used to treat parasitic infections like heartworm and acariasis in animals. In humans, it can be used to treat head lice and scabies.

A rapid spread of misinformation has caused ivermectin to become a popular drug for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, and Health Canada says this could cause serious health problems.

Some of the possible symptoms of consuming ivermectin include vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, dizziness, seizures, and coma, and it can even be fatal.

Health Canada is advising those who have purchased ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19 to stop using it and throw it away.

There are two types of the anti-parasitic drug, one prescribed for humans, and one prescribed for animals. People are buying the veterinary version since you don’t need a prescription. The version for animals is a much higher and more concentrated dose than what a human would normally be prescribed.

#ADVISORY: #Canadians should never consume veterinary products because of potential serious risks to health. Ivermectin, an antiparasitic agent, has not been approved for use against #COVID19 and may cause serious health problems. https://t.co/iOBtKgBIfV — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) August 31, 2021

Health Canada is also asking Canadians to report any illegal advertisement or sale of ivermectin.

In America, the CDC has also issued warnings about the risks of consuming veterinary ivermectin.