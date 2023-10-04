A “rare celestial occurrence” in an upcoming solar eclipse will be best viewed in BC, so how can you see it?

The annual solar eclipse is set to take place on the morning of October 14, and while it will cross North, Central, and South America and be viewable in parts of the US, in Canada, there’s no better place to view it than on the West Coast.

Timeanddate.com also predicts what BC residents can expect to see from the eclipse on the morning of October 14.

According to NASA, a solar eclipse is when, “at just the right moment, the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth.”

In Vancouver, the eclipse will begin around 8:08 am, with the max view, or the best time to look, at approximately 9:20 am.

So, how can you see the eclipse in BC?

As long as the skies are clear and you have a view of the sun, you should be golden, with proper protection.

For residents looking to catch a glimpse of the eclipse, it’s essential never to stare directly at it without proper protection, as it can cause severe damage to your eyes.

Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is having a free viewing party in Richmond to celebrate the phenomenon, beginning at 8 am.

“This is an event that a large section of North America will be able to see. It’s a significant astronomical phenomenon.”

KPU adds that approximately two to five eclipses occur each year but that only those along the path of an eclipse can see it.