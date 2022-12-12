NewsVancouveritesPeopleCurated

"You're AMAZING!" Annie Lennox gives BC dance duo a special shoutout

Dec 12 2022, 7:12 pm
Funkanometry/Instagram

Scottish singer and multi-Grammy Award winner Annie Lennox is singing the praises of a pair of local dancers.

On Friday, Lennox shared a video of the two dancing to a single she released while part of the Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

“Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS,” she tweeted. “Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!! Thanks for choosing our song!”

When Lennox asked, “ps.. Who ARE you????” Twitter users were quick to find the duo — Funkanometry from Vancouver Island.

The pair recently competed on America’s Got Talent and made it all the way into the semi-finals.


Daily Hive has reached out to the dancers that make up Funkanometry, Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, but did not hear back in time for the deadline.

