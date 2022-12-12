"You’re AMAZING!" Annie Lennox gives BC dance duo a special shoutout

Scottish singer and multi-Grammy Award winner Annie Lennox is singing the praises of a pair of local dancers.

On Friday, Lennox shared a video of the two dancing to a single she released while part of the Eurythmics, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

“Wowza!! I just saw this incredible interpretation of SWEET DREAMS,” she tweeted. “Gentlemen..You’re AMAZING!!! Thanks for choosing our song!”

ps.. Who ARE you???? pic.twitter.com/uQFLUYZ5iI — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) December 10, 2022

When Lennox asked, “ps.. Who ARE you????” Twitter users were quick to find the duo — Funkanometry from Vancouver Island.

The pair recently competed on America’s Got Talent and made it all the way into the semi-finals.



Daily Hive has reached out to the dancers that make up Funkanometry, Jacksun Fryer and Carlow Rush, but did not hear back in time for the deadline.