Commuters who passed through Waterfront Station on Friday saw a spooky surprise when a dancing crew of skeletons took over.

The surprise, one-off Halloween dance pop-up happened on Friday, October 28, featuring local all-female dance group Diamonds in the Rough.

You can watch the video to check out their choreographed Halloween dances.

On Friday, they did four performances every 15 minutes during the Friday afternoon/evening rush hour with seven dancers at the Expo Line SkyTrain platform, the SkyWalk connecting to the SeaBus terminal, and the Waterfront Station atrium.

“This special performance is part of TransLink’s Art Moves Program, which features a diverse roster of local, world-class musicians and artists performing at select SkyTrain Stations, plus onboard SkyTrain and SeaBus,” said TransLink.

“The program is intended to bring artistic vibrancy to the transit system and provide a unique experience for our customers.”

Natasha Gorrie with Diamonds in the Rough said that the Vancouver crowd was “very interesting.”

“The response has been positive with children’s faces just lit up”, she said.

Keep you head up on your next commute on TransLink, you never know what you might see!