Vancouver Black Library gets special shout out from Lizzo (VIDEO)

Lizzo’s strong messages resonate deeply with her fans. Now, the singer is using her clout to lift up Vancouver’s Black community in a small way.

The star was in Vancouver recently for a performance on Monday, November 7. While in town, she gave an interview to human serviette Nardwuar, and he asked Lizzo to give a special plug to the Vancouver Black Library.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Black Library (@vanblacklibrary)

“Nardwuar was kind enough to surprise us with a message from the queen Lizzo,” VBL told Daily Hive. “We had no idea he asked her to do this. He’s been so supportive of VBL, so we really appreciated it.

“We’re extremely grateful that she took the time to shout us out.

“Lizzo continues to do amazing things and as big fans we would absolutely love for her to visit the library sometime.”

The Vancouver Black Library is a community hub for the city’s Black and BIPOC communities to learn and connect, created by UBC student Maya Preshyon.

Preshyon previously told Daily Hive that the space is not just about books.

“VBL will be a springboard for other initiatives like group therapy, workshops, childcare, art exhibitions, poetry readings, book clubs, and more,” Preshyon said. “We will also have an online database of free digital versions of Black revolutionary texts and other critical readings available to everyone for free.”

Want to support the VBL? Massy Books created a book registry out of VBL’s wishlist items on their online bookstore, where people can order directly to donate to the library.

During the interview, Nardwuar gave Lizzo a ton of unique gifts, brought up her cameo on Friday Night Lights, and the two chatted about Astrology.

And you can watch the full interview with Lizzo on Nardwuar’s YouTube page.

Hope to see you at the VBL soon, Lizzo!

With files from Daily Hive Staff.