NHL reporter Anna Dua joins Sportsnet: "Dream come true"

While Sportsnet recently said goodbye to longtime host Christine Simpson, its hockey coverage will include a new face this year.

On Friday, Anna Dua announced that she will join the network full-time as a host and reporter.

“I am so excited to announce I’ll be joining Sportsnet as a host and reporter,” the 25-year-old wrote in an X post. “Covering the sport I love and being part of the network I grew up watching is a dream come true for this Canadian kid.”

Tell a friend to tell a friend… I am so excited to announce I’ll be joining @Sportsnet as a host and reporter! Covering the sport I love and being part of the network I grew up watching is a dream come true for this Canadian kid 🥹🇨🇦 Now let’s get this season started !! 🤩🏒 pic.twitter.com/AA4vF7lzyQ — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) October 4, 2024

“Fans can expect to see and hear Anna across Sportsnet’s hockey coverage on TV and radio, as both a host and reporter,” the Canadian channel told Daily Hive in an email. “She will work exclusively with Sportsnet in Canada.”

Dua has an extensive background in sports journalism, having previously worked as a reporter for NHL Network, where she made her on-air debut in June 2022. During her time there, she covered major events such as the Winter Classic and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Before joining the NHL Network and NHL.com as a fantasy editor, Dua reported on the league for NBC Sports from 2019 to 2022 and also briefly worked with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ Operations Team.

A graduate of Ryerson University in Toronto, Dua — who has amassed nearly 26,000 Instagram followers — earned a BA in Sports Media with a minor in Sociology in 2021. In addition to her media career, she grew up playing hockey and is a certified hockey coach.