Christine Simpson leaving Sportsnet after many years with network

Christine Simpson is officially parting ways with Sportsnet.

The longtime reporter and television host announced her departure from the network in a lengthy X thread on Wednesday.

“As my time at Sportsnet comes to an end I can’t help but feel grateful for my experience. Since we went to air in ‘98 it’s been my absolute privilege to cover the NHL,” she wrote.

“This was so much more than a job to me. So while I’m sad to see my chapter at Sportsnet come to a close, I’m eager to see what my next chapter will bring,” Simpson added. “Thanks to all who have watched and supported me along the way.”

Sportsnet’s PR team responded to the news by thanking Simpson for “being a pioneer in sports broadcasting” and wishing her the best.

The 59-year-old’s career in broadcasting began with Rogers Sportsnet’s initial launch in 1998. She quickly made a mark as a hockey features reporter and host of Showtime with Chris Simpson.

Simpson, the older sister of former Edmonton Oilers’ forward and current Hockey Night in Canada analyst Craig Simpson, briefly left the network in 2008 but returned three years later.

Before joining Sportsnet, Simpson was the marketing manager at the Hockey Hall of Fame and the first in-arena host for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The London, Ontario, native also worked as a rinkside reporter for ABC, ESPN, and NBCSN, hosted “Captains” on the NHL Network, and briefly covered the New Jersey Devils for MSG Plus.