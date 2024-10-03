Afraid of ketchup? Oilers superstar McDavid has strange quirk

Connor McDavid might be the most talented star in the NHL, but the Edmonton Oilers captain does apparently have a kryptonite.

And no, it’s not a specific team or a player, but in fact one of the most commonly used condiments in the world.

Lauren Kyle and McDavid, who had perhaps the wedding of the year this summer upon tying the knot this past July in Ontario, are two of the stars of the upcoming Prime Video series Faceoff: Inside the NHL.

The series takes viewers inside the couple’s Edmonton home, offering a look at their home setting and their day-to-day life.

“When you’re home, that’s the best reminder that there’s more to life,” the Oilers captain said, while also talking up Kyle and their dog, Lenard.

“She’s definitely an anchor in my life and allows me to focus on what I need to do on the ice,” McDavid said of his wife.

But a funny scene emerges early in the fifth episode of the series, shortly after McDavid calls private chef Sheridan McLaren the “best money” he spends every year.

“Connor is afraid of ketchup. So Sheridan, he always, like, sneakily brings it over to me, because he knows I like it,” Kyle shared.

While we won’t condone it, we can only assume that Kyle’s admission might lead to a few chirps from opposing fans and players this upcoming season.

The series drops Friday on Prime Video and includes a few scenes of McDavid being, well, a little vocal towards his Oilers teammates in an expletive-filled rant filmed during the Stanley Cup Final.

“They shot things in our most intense moments, most meaningful moments. They shot it, they may as well use it,” McDavid said earlier in the preseason about the series. “There’s lots of emotions there obviously and I think fans will see that… You’re going to see hockey players, but you’re going to see the human side of it. You’re going to see joy on one side and you’re going to see a lot of heartbreak on one side as well… Hopefully, it’s worth it, it’s not the easiest thing to let some media in in some of those moments.”