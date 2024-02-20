You will soon be able to see an anime version of Stanley Park and Vancouver in an upcoming episode of a show based on a popular manga.

Undead Unluck is the name of the manga, released in January 2020, and the first episode of the anime TV series based on it aired in October last year.

Episode 19 featured a teaser about Stanley Park, which has a lot of people talking on social media. Episode 20 is when you can expect to see more of it.

The story focuses on a young woman, Fuuko Izumo, who brings bad luck to anyone she encounters in the flesh.

“An unlucky girl meets an undead guy, and pure chaos ensues” is how Rotten Tomatoes sums it up.

Stanley Park and Vancouver as a whole were featured in the original manga.

Im in Toronto visiting and Im about to sit in Stanley Park and read @undeadunluck_of (●’◡’●)ﾉ pic.twitter.com/ATURy1FBhl — Alexya Garcia (@AlexyabGarcia) September 2, 2022

It feels so trippy to see Canada represented in a manga at all, let alone my city. Stanley Park is a twenty minute drive from my house, so seeing it depicted in Undead Unluck was such a lovely surprise for me. pic.twitter.com/qUtNpS2zAk — Isaiah (@BroodMeister) November 1, 2020

Some have already drawn comparisons between the cartoon teaser of Vancouver and a real-life picture.

Undead Unluck anime on point with the Vancouver picture view from Stanley Park. pic.twitter.com/6zhAsLy6BH — memputate (@memputate) February 19, 2024

One Reddit user exclaimed, “They’re going to my favourite park!”

“Stanley Park is very famous in Japan. Lots of their famous YouTubers go there, on Instagram all the time, K-pop videos and even some of the English lessons I was teaching over there were all around Stanley Park and Vancouver,” another Redditor said.

While it originally streamed on Hulu, Canadians can now catch Undead Unluck on Disney Plus.

Are you going to tune into episode 20 to see the anime version of Vancouver?