Anime based on popular manga will feature a Vancouver park in next episode

Amir Ali
|
Feb 20 2024, 10:09 pm
Undead Unluck/TMS

You will soon be able to see an anime version of Stanley Park and Vancouver in an upcoming episode of a show based on a popular manga.

Undead Unluck is the name of the manga, released in January 2020, and the first episode of the anime TV series based on it aired in October last year.

Episode 19 featured a teaser about Stanley Park, which has a lot of people talking on social media. Episode 20 is when you can expect to see more of it.

The story focuses on a young woman, Fuuko Izumo, who brings bad luck to anyone she encounters in the flesh.

“An unlucky girl meets an undead guy, and pure chaos ensues” is how Rotten Tomatoes sums it up.

Stanley Park and Vancouver as a whole were featured in the original manga.

Some have already drawn comparisons between the cartoon teaser of Vancouver and a real-life picture.

One Reddit user exclaimed, “They’re going to my favourite park!”

Oh hell yeah, they going to my favourite park!
byu/1011zaper inUndeadUnluck

“Stanley Park is very famous in Japan. Lots of their famous YouTubers go there, on Instagram all the time, K-pop videos and even some of the English lessons I was teaching over there were all around Stanley Park and Vancouver,” another Redditor said.

Comment
byu/1011zaper from discussion
invancouver

While it originally streamed on Hulu, Canadians can now catch Undead Unluck on Disney Plus.

Are you going to tune into episode 20 to see the anime version of Vancouver?

