Quinn Hughes reveals he's the biggest bookworm on the Canucks

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes has revealed a secret hobby.

When not dangling around opponents on the ice, the blueliner spends a lot of his time reading books.

“I’ll read anything. I’ll read biographies, historical fiction is probably my favourite, fiction. I probably read 30 books last year,” Hughes told Jackie Redmond on the first episode of her new NHL show.

While Hughes didn’t mention any Canucks teammates who can match his love for reading, he did say his brother Jack also enjoys a good book and might be the bigger reader.

“We’ll talk about what we’re reading or say ‘Hey, this book is sick,'” continued Hughes. “But no, I can’t say anyone else on the team reads like that.”

Who wants to join the Hughes Book Club? 📚 Watch The @Jackie_Redmond Show now ➡️ https://t.co/ncUZ14SSfn pic.twitter.com/xkOCxz1mH3 — NHL (@NHL) October 3, 2024

While none of his teammates can match the number of books he’s read, Hughes did say head coach Rick Tocchet listens to audiobooks, something that he said he’s not a fan of.

When asked by Redmond if he had a favourite book he read last season, Hughes was quick to answer.

“Kane and Abel,” he said, referencing a title by author Jeffrey Archer. “That was a good one but I read a lot of great books.

Hughes is a featured athlete in the new Amazon docuseries Faceoff: Inside the NHL and he speaks on his love for reading there as well. Daily Hive was given an advanced screening of the show and caught a glimpse at his bookshelf.

Some of the titles that the Norris Trophy winner had included:

Dune by Frank Herbert

The Culture Code by Daniel Coyle

The Best American Poetry

A Place Called Freedom by Ken Follet

The Judges by John Grisham

The Great Halifax Explosion by John U. Bacon

How to Win the World Cup: Secrets and Insights from International Football’s Top Managers by Chris Evans

Behind Closed Doors by B.A. Paris

Cinema Speculation by Quentin Tarantino

1st to Die by James Patterson

Where Men Win Glory by John Krakauer

Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain

The Lion by Nelson DeMille

Eye of the Needle by Ken Follet

The reading habit is new, according to Hughes, who said he wasn’t as ferocious of a reader when he was younger.

“How many movies and how many TV shows can you watch?” explained the star when discussing his new habit. “Turn your phone off, read a book and you go to bed a little bit easier than being stimulated on your phone.”

Hughes had an unbelievable breakout season last year. If there’s any correlation between his increased reading habit and his outstanding performance, the Canucks should hope he gets even more book time this season.