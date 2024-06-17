Anaheim's iconic Mighty Ducks logo is making a comeback

Currently rocking one of the most widely disliked jerseys in the entire NHL, the Anaheim Ducks are teasing a new look — with a familiar twist.

The team shared a social media post on Monday with a photo of what many assume is their new primary logo. The partially covered image features a cloaked crest reminiscent of the original Mighty Ducks logo of the 1990s.

Meanwhile, in his latest “Jersey Watch” video, Chris Smith of Icethetics recently revealed that Anaheim will be premiering a new design with vintage elements ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“The Mighty Ducks logo is coming back, but not quite how you remember it,” said Smith. “It’s been fully redrawn with heavier lines shaping the familiar Duck mask, which now bears an intimidating orange eye.”

While the full logo has yet to be unveiled, online reactions from hockey fans have been overwhelmingly positive.

I cannot even begin to explain how back we are — noidea46 (@Bingbong9487522) June 17, 2024

Love it already — PRAV (@ElitePrav) June 17, 2024

Others, though, are still clamouring for a return to the original green and purple colour scheme.

You just refuse to give fans the purple they want, ugh — Dusty Bender Podcast (@DBHockeyPod) June 17, 2024

If it ain’t purple and green it ain’t right — Tony in Tonawanda (@sanxbile999) June 17, 2024

Anaheim’s first major rebrand took place in 2005 when Walt Disney Company sold the franchise. The team’s name was changed from “Mighty Ducks” to “Ducks” ahead of the 2006-07 season, which saw Anaheim take home the Stanley Cup.

In 2015, the Ducks revived the beloved logo with a crossover retro jersey. Several other iterations of the Mighty Ducks logo have appeared on alternate jerseys in recent seasons.

An exact release date for the Ducks’ new threads is not yet known. But given that they unveiled their 30th-anniversary threads shortly after making the second overall pick at last year’s draft, many anticipate it happening in the coming weeks.