New Utah NHL team reveals name, logo, jerseys

The NHL’s newest team in Utah has revealed its name, logo, colours, and jerseys they’ll wear next season.

Ready for it?

Say hello to the Utah Hockey Club.

The team that once called Arizona home doesn’t have the rights to the Coyotes moniker, and hasn’t settled on a full-time name just yet. They’ll presumably pick one after their inaugural season.

They’ll be rocking a logo-less jersey during the 2024-25 season, with “Utah” written across the front.

Our 2024-25 season jerseys 🏒 Inspired by our love for Utah and our passion for hockey.#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/S7j4mfmejL — UtahHockeyClub (@utahhockeyclub) June 13, 2024

Their colours, revealed as “rock black,” “salt white,” and “mountain blue” should be here to stay though. They’ll wear a black jersey with blue and white trim at home, and white jersey with blue and black trim on the road.

The team is currently asking fans to vote on a new name, and six finalists were revealed last week. “Utah Hockey Club” is one of the finalists. Other finalists include Utah Yeti, Utah Outlaws, Utah Blizzard, Utah Venom, and Utah Mammoth.

The Utah Hockey Club is owned by Smith Entertainment Group, the same owners of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Led by Ryan and Ashley Smith, today they formally established the new team, as the NHL Board of Governors approved the plan to bring NHL hockey to Utah.

The new team will play out of the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, sharing the arena with the Jazz. It’s not an ideal facility for hockey, as the building was designed for basketball. The Delta Center has a capacity of over 18,000 for NBA games, but only 10,000 are unobstructed for hockey.

The plan is to eventually move into a brand new arena, with one likely being built for the Winter Olympics. Salt Lake City is likely to host the Olympics for a second time, in 2034.

Season tickets for Utah's NHL team's first season go on sale Friday. Of note:

— There will be 10,000 unobstructed seats

— An open house will be held over the next 3 days for fans to pick seats

— The 16,000 capacity will only be used for "select" gameshttps://t.co/H9PCK3Q8E5 — Ryan Miller (@millerjryan) June 4, 2024

The Arizona Coyotes, meanwhile, are officially listed as “inactive,” with the hope of an NHL team returning to the Phoenix metropolitan area in the future. All of the Coyotes’ “hockey assets” have been permanently transferred to the Utah franchise.

“On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome Utah to the National Hockey League,” Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a media release.

“Congratulations to Ryan and Ashley Smith, their entire organization, the state of Utah and the fans as the Club continues its exciting march toward puck drop in October.”