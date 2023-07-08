New multicultural mural to deter unwanted graffiti on building wall

A building wall in Burnaby’s Royal Oak neighbourhood that is plagued by illegal graffiti will be covered by a new painted mural to deter further instances of the unwanted act.

The municipal government is set to provide $3,500 to cover the exterior east wall of the single-storey commercial building at 5232 Irmin Street, located just west of Burnaby South Secondary School and Michael J. Fox Theatre.

Local artist Mihai Darvasa has created a mural design concept that celebrates multicultural diversity.

According to City staff, the property is problematic for graffiti, requiring removals several times annually.

“Despite the level of graffiti activity, murals in the area have acted as an effective strategy in preventing graffiti. The initiative to create a mural at this location not only works to prevent crime, but adds an element of beautification that will enhance the livability of the community,” reads a City staff report.

“The creation of a mural will present an element of beautification that is generally respected and not vandalized by those in the graffiti subculture. The creation of this mural will not only act as an effective graffiti deterrent but present a visual element that will enhance the aesthetic of the community.”

The City’s mural program covers half of the cost of the mural, with businesses and organizations covering the remaining 50%. Since 2008, the mural program provides grant funding for works on walls with a history or high probability of graffiti vandalism.

There has been a spike in illegal graffiti across the region since the pandemic.

Here are some other previous commissioned works by mural artists Mihai Darvasa and Ela Maftei:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MDMURALS (@mdmurals)