Viewers shocked as Canadian teen Nicolina Bozzo eliminated from "American Idol"

Irish Mae Silvestre
May 16 2022, 9:37 pm
Toronto teen Nicolina Bozzo’s American Idol journey has come to an end.

On Sunday, May 15, the student from Vaughn was eliminated from the top five contestants along with contestant Fritz Hager.

Host Ryan Seacrest, Leah Marlene, Fritz Hager, and Nicolina Bozzo (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Idol judge Katy Perry was visibly shocked that Bozzo didn’t make it, having sung her praises all season along with judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

But, ultimately, it wasn’t up to the judges who have been fans since Bozzo impressed them during her series premiere audition when she sang Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to be Mine.”

 

“Girl, that was just ridiculous, and the journey of your voice is what’s so infectious,” Richie had said. “I’m a fan of yours.”

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan (ABC/Eric McCandless)

Last night, Bozzo sang Idol winner Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away” followed by an emotional performance of Adele’s “All I Ask.”

Watch her performance below:

Bozzo isn’t the only Canadian who didn’t make it.

Cameron Whitcomb from Kamloops, BC, made it as far as the top 20; however, he didn’t make it to the top 14.

People were understandably upset to see Bozzo eliminated.

On May 16, Bozzo shared her thoughts on Instagram, thanking her family, her vocal coach Darnell Thomas, and, of course, her supporters.

She wrote: “And finally, all of my supporters… you have gotten me to a point in my life I never thought I’d be. You all showed me that singing is what I was born to do. Thank you.”

 

In another Instagram post, Bozzo wrote, “I’ll forever be grateful [for] this experience. This is only the beginning and I’m so excited to start the next chapter of my life and take you all along on this ride with me.”

