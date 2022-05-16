Toronto teen Nicolina Bozzo’s American Idol journey has come to an end.

On Sunday, May 15, the student from Vaughn was eliminated from the top five contestants along with contestant Fritz Hager.

Idol judge Katy Perry was visibly shocked that Bozzo didn’t make it, having sung her praises all season along with judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

But, ultimately, it wasn’t up to the judges who have been fans since Bozzo impressed them during her series premiere audition when she sang Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to be Mine.”

“Girl, that was just ridiculous, and the journey of your voice is what’s so infectious,” Richie had said. “I’m a fan of yours.”

Last night, Bozzo sang Idol winner Carrie Underwood’s “Blown Away” followed by an emotional performance of Adele’s “All I Ask.”

Bozzo isn’t the only Canadian who didn’t make it.

Cameron Whitcomb from Kamloops, BC, made it as far as the top 20; however, he didn’t make it to the top 14.

People were understandably upset to see Bozzo eliminated.

Ok…as confused and annoyed as I am right now, it was probably for the best that Nicolina got eliminated tonight. She’ll have so much more freedom as an artist and be so much more successful. But I still hate to see her go #americanidol — Lexi Mariah (@leximariahmusic) May 16, 2022

Fritz and Nicolina have been my picks from the beginning and to see both of them eliminated and Noah make it through is exactly why I stopped watching years ago. It never matters about talent. The “country” person always wins. Congrats to Leah though #AmericanIdol — deprestøn (@prstnporter10) May 16, 2022

On May 16, Bozzo shared her thoughts on Instagram, thanking her family, her vocal coach Darnell Thomas, and, of course, her supporters.

She wrote: “And finally, all of my supporters… you have gotten me to a point in my life I never thought I’d be. You all showed me that singing is what I was born to do. Thank you.”