Canadian singer Nicolina Bozzo on what it would mean to win "American Idol" (VIDEO)

Toronto teen Nicolina Bozzo has gone from singing on TikTok in her bedroom to standing ovations.

During her audition, the 18-year-old student left American Idol judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan stunned with her powerful vocals and magnetic stage presence.

Speaking with Daily Hive from Los Angeles, Bozzo told us about the whirlwind month, meeting the celebrity judges, and just how she prepares herself for each performance.

Watch the interview below:

“Before auditioning for American Idol, I was singing in my bedroom and making TikToks and trying to spread music with any followers that I had or anyone that would listen, really,” said Bozzo during a video call.

Now has everyone listening, leaving audiences and judges amazed by her talent week after week.

Bozzo said that meeting the judges during the show’s 20th season has been “super cool” and working with them has been “life-changing.”

And when it comes to choosing songs, she said that it’s important for her to pick something that resonates with her and her audience.

“Choosing the songs is an emotional journey just because I really like to be in touch with the words of the song and how it makes me feel and how it makes other people feel,” she said. “So I really try and stay emotionally connected to each song I choose.”

She clearly chose well because her performance of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to be Mine” earned her high praises from the judges and a golden ticket to Hollywood.

An amazed Richie said, “Girl, that was just ridiculous, and the journey of your voice is what’s so infectious. I’m a fan of yours.”

Behind the scenes, Bozzo said there’s been a lot of hard work as contestants prepare for the next round. However, the biggest challenge has been being away from her family.

“Me and my family are so tight knit and super close and I’m around my dad, sisters, and grandparents all the time,” she said.

In a previous episode, Bozzo revealed how her parents’ divorce had an impact on her.

“It was something I loved that I just lost,” she said. “A lot of emotions came with that. First thing I learned was to use those emotions for the better and not let them get me down.”

Bozzo isn’t the only Canadian on the show.

This season, 18-year-old Cameron Whitcomb from Kamloops, BC, is also wowing audiences.

Bozzo said that it would “mean the world” to her to be the first Canadian winner on American Idol.

“It would just be such an honour to be able to represent Canada in that way and say, ‘Hey, we can take it all the way, guys. We’ve got talent, we’ve got some talented people here in Canada,'” she said.

Bozzo added that she can’t see herself being on the show without the love from her community.

“My message to my Canadian fans and supporters would be, ‘Thank you so much for all the love and support you’ve given me,'” she said. “I’m so proud to represent Canada and I’m just so excited to see where this journey takes us next.”

Check out her latest American Idol performance of “Elastic Heart” by SIA: