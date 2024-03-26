Metis Nation opens new cultural hub in Surrey City Centre

A new cultural hub for Metis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) is now open within Surrey City Centre.

The Amelia Douglas Institute (ADI) is a new centre for Metis culture and language, featuring interactive exhibits and artwork from prominent Metis artists, as well as historical artifacts, according to a release.

The cultural hub is located on the third floor of Gateway Station Tower, where MNBC is headquartered, right next to SkyTrain Gateway Station in Surrey City Centre.

“The Amelia Douglas Institute demonstrates MNBC’s commitment to strengthening cultural wellness as a foundation for the overall well-being of Métis Citizens in BC,” said Patrick Harriott, MNBC’s Minister of Culture, Heritage, and Language, in a statement.

“This new cultural hub will help ensure that our history, traditions and languages are shared, celebrated and passed on to future generations.”

The cultural hub is named after Amelia Douglas, who was a prominent Metis voice in the early history of British Columbia, and the wife of the then-colony’s first governor, James Douglas.

To visit the ADI, individuals must schedule their visit online beforehand, with visits limited to one hour. Visitors may bring up to 10 people in their group.

Admission is free for Metis citizens, with a suggested donation of $5 per person. For general admission, there is a $5 minimum donation per person.

“The opening of this cultural institute is an important milestone in our journey of self- government and self-determination as Métis people,” said Lissa Dawn Smith, president of MNBC. “We invite everyone to visit, learn, and share in our vibrant living culture at the Amelia Douglas Institute.”

ADI is made possibly by the early 2023 decision of the MNBC cabinet to approve $100,000 in funding towards the continued development of the cultural hub, with the funds going towards collection, development, curation, workshop materials, supplies, and equipment.