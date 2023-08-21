UBC's Museum of Anthropology's new replica building takes shape (PHOTOS)

The original, 1976-built concrete structures of the most striking architectural features of the Museum of Anthropology (MOA) at the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus are long gone, after being demolished well over a year ago for the attraction’s seismic redevelopment.

Considerable progress has since been made, as the all-new, seismic-safe replica of the museum’s Great Hall has now taken shape. It carries the exact same look as originally conceived by the late renowned architect Arthur Erickson, except with the latest engineering considerations and features to make it far more resilient to house BC’s most valuable cultural artefacts, and to keep visitors and staff safe.

The collections in the Great Hall and other areas were temporarily relocated in late 2020, major construction activities first began in late 2021, the Great Hall was completely demolished in April 2022, and the museum has been temporarily closed since January 2023 to accelerate the pace of the redevelopment and other building improvements.

The new seismic-safe engineering incorporates base isolators under the suspended main floor slab to absorb the impact of seismic activity, which effectively separates the building from the ground and from the museum structures.

In addition to the structural changes, tempered laminated glass will be used for the glass system facing the westward landscaping, and vaulted double-glazed seal units will be used for the skylights forming the roof of the Great Hall. Roll-down blinds will also be installed into the west glass facades, as the existing structure has heat gain and glare issues from the low westerly afternoon sun.

Other project components include upgraded interior lighting, carpeting, and fire protection systems.

Nick Milkovich Architects worked with the Arthur Erickson Foundation to create the new Great Hall’s seismic resilient design.

Animated simulation of the construction process of the Great Hall rebuild:

The Great Hall rebuild project carries a total cost of $30.5 million. The museum’s last major capital project was its 2009-completed renovation and expansion at a cost of $55.5 million.

MOA anticipates the redevelopment will reach completion in late 2023, at which point the attraction will reopen to the public.

Prior to the pandemic, the MOA typically saw an annual attendance of about 200,000 visitors.

Towards the core of the campus, construction is well underway on the six-storey Beaty Biodiversity Centre building addition, which expands the existing research centre and adds storage space for the 2009-built Beaty Biodiversity Museum, enabling the museum to qualify as an official BC fossil repository.