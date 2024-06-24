EventsNewsConcerts

Say it ain't so: Major Vancouver outdoor music festival is taking a year off

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Jun 24 2024, 7:58 pm
A major West Vancouver outdoor music festival that saw Weezer and Third Eye Blind perform last year is taking a year off.

Organizers of the Ambleside Music Festival shared the update in an Instagram post. While they state that they’re postponing this year’s event to regroup and make the 2025 event “even more spectacular,” it doesn’t expressly state why it had to be delayed.

Patrons sound disappointed.

Very discouraging to hear. Was so looking forward to this,” one user said.

Last year’s event brought bands such as Weezer, Third Eye Blind, Saint Motel, and Said The Whale to Vancouver.

The Ambleside Music Festival team told Daily Hive that there was no single reason for the delay.

“Our team faced a multitude of challenges, and we decided the best course of action was to postpone the event,” organizers said.

The annual music festival takes place at Ambleside Park, located at 1150 Marine Drive in West Vancouver.

“We know many of our guests and patrons were eagerly anticipating the 2024 edition, and we truly appreciate your enthusiasm and support. This year has presented unique opportunities for us to reflect and innovate, ensuring that the festival will return better than ever,” organizers said in the Instagram post.

Excited to be doing nothing is an odd way to word this news,” one user said in response.

Ambleside’s website says it’s West Vancouver’s “most anticipated outdoor music series.”

It adds that the venue that hosts the event has the capacity for 13,000 to 20,000 concertgoers.

We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all our festival attendees, artists, crew, and vendors for your continuous support. We can’t wait to see you all next summer!

