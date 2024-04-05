Amber Alert issued for infant in Langley

An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-month-old boy by Langley RCMP.

According to the alert, Tyler Durocher’s last known location was 72nd Avenue and 208th Street, in Langley.

“Based on the information available, criteria for an Amber Alert and the imminent concerns for the well-being of a three-month-old child, an Amber Alert has been activated,” RCMP said.

Police say the suspect is the child’s mother, 35-year-old Brianne Darlene Ford.

AMBER ALERT – BELIEVED TO BE ON FOOT IN THE #LANGLEYBC AREA pic.twitter.com/WLCEobIDGb — DriveBC (@DriveBC) April 5, 2024

The @LangleyRCMP have issued an #AmberAlert. Please call 9-1-1 if you have any information. Our call takers will be answering the lines with “do you need police, fire, ambulance or amber alert.” @BCRCMP @EmergencyInfoBC #911BC pic.twitter.com/24E1Kj3rSK — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) April 5, 2024

The child is described as 1′ 10” tall with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve onesie with blue camouflage pants.

Police say the suspect is 5’2” with brown hair, shaved sides, pink highlights and has a nose ring. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing.

Mounties urge people to call 9-1-1 if they see either Ford or Durocher.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.